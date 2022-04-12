New Delhi: The Trishakti Corps conducted Ex Kripan Shakti, an Integrated Fire Power exercise at Teesta Field Firing Ranges (TFFR) near Siliguri (WB) on 12 April 2022. The exercise was aimed at orchestrating and synergizing the capabilities of the Indian Army and the Central Armed Police Forces to fight an integrated battle.



​Units of the Trishakti Corps demonstrated their ability to hit hard and swiftly with precision during the exercise. The firing involved employment and firing of all arms and weapon systems including guns, mortars, infantry combat vehicles, helicopters and employment of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance platforms to execute the ‘Sensor to Shooter’ concept.





​The execution of integrated response by the troops of Indian Army from the Kripan Division and Central Armed Police Forces on a simulated enemy airborne was undertaken with utmost professionalism highlighting the joint synergies. The swift action by Special Heliborne troops and rapid deployment of arty guns and equipment by helicopters was done with clock work precision.



​On the termination of the exercise, audiences had the opportunity to see different weapon platforms from close quarters. The exercise was reviewed by Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, AVSM, General Officer Commanding Trishakti Corps. The exercise was also witnessed by other dignitaries from Army, Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, local civil administration as well as school children and NCC cadets.



​The exercise is expected to further cement the relations between the Indian Army, civil administration and Central Armed Police Forces to reinforce confidence of the people on Indian Army’s commitment in safeguarding territorial integrity and ensuring effective response against any external threat.

