NEET UG 2022: NEET aspirants across the country are demanding a second attempt for NEET UG 2022. Some students are demanding re-NEET following the irregularities in the examination and the rigging of NEET paper while some want the NTA to conduct a re-exam for the medical entrance test to improve their scores. Students have been protesting online and have launched several online campaigns and have written letters to ministers in the past month but still the NEET UG exam took place on 17th July. So now students are demanding #NEETUGsecondattempt on Twitter. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer keys soon on its official website neet.nta.nic.in. As per the latest media reports the NTA will release the NEET answer key by this week and the NEET Results 2022 are also expected to be declared by the end of August or the last week of August.

Neet failure pain is beyond words

Started my partial drop prep tdy

Bt scared... Scared as hell! #NEETUGSecondAttempt #NEETUG #NEETUG2022 — sneha (___snne__ha___) August 20, 2022

#NEETUGSecondAttempt #NEETUG @DG_NTA @mansukhmandviya @dpradhanbjp @narendramodi @EduMinOfIndia give neet ug another attempt or else cancel this year neet bec it'll be unfair to those who worked hard and once in a year is just tooo much — (isuvroroy) August 20, 2022

This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.