TS EAMCET 2022: As per local media reports, EAMCET Results 2022 declared announcement is expected this week on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 12:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TS EAMCET 2022: According to local media reports, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Medical and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, or TS EAMCET 2022 Results date is anticipated for this week. Results and rank cards for the TS EAMCET will be posted on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in, as soon as they are made public. The date and time of the EAMCET results are updated on Manabadi. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, has not yet officially announced the date of the TS EAMCET 2022 Results. 

However, according to sources in the local media, Manabadi and the official website will both release the EAMCET results this week. Candidates may take note that TSCHE typically verifies the date and time of the TS EAMCET Results 2022 at least one day in advance. According to local media reports, these Manabadi EAMCET results should be released by August 13, 2022. ALSO READ: REET 2022 answer key releasing SOON

TS EAMCET Results 2022: Result Date and Time

Title Details
TS EAMCET Results 2022 Likely this week
TS EAMCET Results 2022 date confirmation Likely by August 12, 2022
TS EAMCET Results time to be announced later
Official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi

REET 2022 Answer Key LIVE Breaking Latest news updates

The release of the TS EAMCET Results 2022 will cover both the Engineering and the Agriculture & Medical exams. Students from all streams will require their TS EAMCET hall tickets to access their results, even though it is unclear whether these results will be released concurrently. ALSO READ: MPPSC Prelims Result 2022 DECLARED 

All of the TS EAMCET 2022 answer keys have already been made available. Due to significant rainfall this time, the EAMCET AM examinations were postponed and eventually held on July 30 and 31, 2022. But the engineering exams took place as planned, from July 18 to July 20, 2022. Please check back frequently for updates on EAMCET results both here and on the official website.



 

 

