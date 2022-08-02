TS ECET 2022: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET 2022 Answer Key will be released today, August 2, 2022. The answer key will be available for download at the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in from 6 pm onwards today. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Hyderabad conducted the TS ECET 2022 exam on August 1.

Here's how to download TS ECET Answer key 2022

Candidates can download the TS ECET 2022 answer key from the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in entering required login credentials like roll number, DOB, etc, once the key is released. Candidates will also be able to download their response sheet for TS ECET 2022 exam.

ALSO READ- DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 600 posts, direct link and more here

TS ECET 2022 Answer Key Objections

Candidates can also raise their objections against the answers provided in the key through the TS CET official website. The TS ECET 2022 objection link will also be available from 6 pm onwards today and candidates can challenge the answer key till August 4, 2022, at 4 pm.