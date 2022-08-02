NEET UG 2022 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to release the NEET answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by this week on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, however, the official confirmation on the release date of the NEET answer key by NTA is awaited. NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially.

Meanwhile, NEET aspirants across the country are demanding a second attempt for NEET UG 2022. Some students are demanding re-NEET following the irregularities in the examination and the rigging of NEET paper. Students also claim that several other entrance exams like CDS, UGC- NET, AFCAT, etc are conducted twice a year and this year JEE Main is also being conducted twice, hence the same provision can be followed for the NEET exam.