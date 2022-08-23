TS EdCET 2022: Telangana Education Common Entrance Test, TS EdCET Results 2022 are expected to be released soon. According to sources and Manabadi, the TS EdCET 2022 results will most likely be announced tomorrow, August 24, 2022. Once declared by Osmania University and the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, the EdCET results will be available online at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates should be aware that neither Osmania University nor TSCHE has made an official declaration regarding the TS EdCET Results 2022 date. According to Manabadi, the EdCET 2022 Results and Rank cards will be available online for applicants tomorrow. ALSO READ: NEET 2022 Answer Key 2022 likely to be released TODAY

TS EdCET Results 2022 – Date and Time

Date Likely by August 24, 2022 Time Likely by 11 AM - 12 Noon

Candidates should be aware that the TS EdCET Results 2022 date and timing listed above are based on local reports and recent trends witnessed with other TSCHE entrance exam result declarations. Candidates will be able to check their EdCET Result on the official website - edcet.tsche.ac.in - after the results are released. Along with the results, the TS EdCET 2022 rankcard will be available online. ALSO READ: JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 likely to be released TODAY

Candidates will be able to see their results and rank cards by entering information such as their hall ticket number and date of birth. On behalf of TSCHE, Osmania University, Hyderabad administered the TS EdCET 2022 Exam on July 26, 2022. The provisional answer keys were released on July 30, and candidates had until August 1, 2022 to file objections. The final answer key for the TS EdCET 2022 exam is also likely to be made available online.