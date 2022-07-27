TS ICET 2022: The TS ICET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from today on July 27 and 28. The Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) will be conducting the TS ICET 2022 in a computer-based test in two shifts on both the days. Candidates appearing for Tenalgana ICET 2022 must carry all the relevant documents and reach before the reporting time to seek entry to the TS ICET 2022 examination centre. Candidates are advised to follow all the TSICET 2022 exam day instructions at the examination centre.

TS ICET 2022 exam schedule

Exams will be conducted in two shifts, first shift - morning (10 am to 12.30 pm) and second shift- afternoon (2.30 - 5.00 pm) on July 27 and July 28.

TS ICET 2022 Admit Card

The TSCHE has already releaded the TS ICET admit cards and candidates can download it through the official website icet.tsche.ac.in, using registration no., date of birth. Direct link to download TS ICET 2022 Admit Card is here. Candidates must carry the TS ICET hall ticket 2022 along with a valid photo id proof to the test centre for seeking entry.

TS ICET 2022: Important instruction

Candidates must note that Section C of the TS ICET question paper will only be available in the English language while sections A and B will be available in English, Telugu and Urdu.

Qualifying Marks for TSICET-2022: The qualifying percentage of marks in the Entrance Test is 25 per cent (i.e. 50 marks out of total of 200 marks). However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.

Candidates indulging in impersonation are liable for prosecution, inviting a punishment of imprisonment from 3 to 7 years with or without penalty ranging from Rs 5,000/- to 20,000/-

TS ICET, a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to the MBA/PGDM program of B-Schools in Telangana. The TSICET 2022 examination will be held at 14 Regional Online Test Centers in Telangana State along with Andhra Pradesh.

