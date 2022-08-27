NewsIndia
TS ICET 2022: Telangana ICET Results TODAY at 5 PM on icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi- here's how to check scores

TS ICET Result 2022 will be soon available on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

TS ICET 2022: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the TS ICET Results 2022, today, August 27 at 5 PM. Once released, candidates will able to check their Telangana ICET results on the official site - icet.tsche.ac.in. As per the official schedule released by the Kakatiya University, Warangal, the TS ICET Result 2022 will be announced on August 27 at 5 PM.

Here's how to download TS ICET result 2022

  • Visit the ICET official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Now, click on the "TS ICET 2022 result 2022" tab.
  • Entre the required details required such as user ID and password.
  • Submit and your TS ICET results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the Telangana ICET results 2022 for future reference.

Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) is an online state-level exam conducted annually for taking admissions to post-graduate programmes. The final answer key of the TS ICET exam 2022 will also be released along with the TS ICET results 2022. The authorities have earlier released the TS ICET preliminary answer key on August 4, 2022. 

