TV anchor alleges road rage in Noida, says it was an attempt to murder

Noida: The Noida police on Friday (September 10) arrested two persons for allegedly trying to hit a car carrying a TV achor and her husband and for trying to run over the journalist's spouse. The incident took place on Thursday night in Sector 99 after an argument between the two sides over rash driving by the young men, police said. They have been charged with murder bid.

"The journalist said she and her husband were returning home from work around 9 pm when they came across the car near Amrapali Sapphire society. An argument broke out between them because of the (rash) driving," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said. "Later, the same car and its occupants met the couple in Sector 99 and hit their car from the rear. When the journalist's husband came out of the car to confront the duo, they tried to run over him," Singh said.

An FIR was lodged at the local Sector 39 police station, he said, adding the car was tracked down and the accused duo arrested on Friday.

Those held have been identified as Abhinav Srivastava, a resident of Sector 50 in Noida, and Sanyam Jain, who lives in Rajgarh Colony of Delhi, police said.

The anchor, Richa Sharma, had claimed that the duo rammed into their car with the intention of threatening them. “They were not satisfied with hitting the car once and again took two rounds and tried to ram into the car from either side. They tried to run over my husband and the car hit his leg and they ran away. This was an attempt to murder,” alleged the anchor in her complaint, as quoted by the Indian Express.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (murder attempt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult), police added.

(With PTI inputs)

