Twin encounters neutralise 4 terrorists in J-K’s Shopian district

Srinagar: Three terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit and one unidentified terrorist, in another attack, were killed in a gunfight at Drach village and Moolu village respectively in Shopian district in South Kashmir, as informed by police. "Three local terrorists affiliated to the JeM terror organisation were executed in an encounter near Drach Shopian," stated ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

He identified the assassinated JeM terrorists as locals and stated that they were involved in the Murder of SPO and an Outside Labourer.

"Killed terrorists Hanan Bin Yaqoob & Jamshed were engaged in the recent assassination of SPO Javed Dar on October 2 at Pinglana in Pulwama & an outside labourer from West Bengal on September 24 in Pulwama," stated ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

In another encounter, an unidentified terrorist was killed at Moolu village in Shopian, and the operation is still ongoing. ADGP stated that his identification has yet to be determined since a gunfight is taking place in the neighbourhood.

Earlier a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area. As the joint team of forces zeroed towards the suspected spots the hiding terrorists fired on the joint team, which was retaliated, and the encounter started, said a police officer.

The security force has managed to kill 163 terrorists till now this year since January. Out of those killed terrorists, 41 were Pakistani. However, 20 security personnel and 21 civilians too have lost their lives. Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir with other security forces has also managed to arrest 74 active terrorists mostly hybrid terrorists this year since January and have arrested 208 terrorist supporters in Kashmir.