Militants operating from Pakistan in J&K declared terrorists under UAPA

Srinagar: The Government of India on Tuesday, October 5, declared 10 militants presently staying in Pakistan as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act -1967. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today notified 10 militants of different groups operating in Jammu & Kashmir as terrorists under the UAPA. These militants faced action from the Centre on the day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Kashmir.

Showkat Ahmad Sheikh alias Showkat Mochi, who is operating as chief launching commander of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen, has been declared a terrorist under the UAPA. As per MHA, Showkat is involved in coordinating infiltration and requirement of militants and execution of terror attacks owing to his deep network of associates in North Kashmir. Showkat is resident of Baramulla town.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo alias Sajad alias Fayaz of Sopore town has also been declared as a terrorist under UAPA. Imtiyaz, as per MHA, is involved in managing finances for the terrorists, supply of arms and ammunition to militants and narcotics smuggling.

The MHA has also said that he is coordinating attacks on security forces and civilians, in which many security forces personnel and civilians were killed, besides, he has been involved in radicalizing and motivating youths to join terror ranks to carry out terror activities in the Kashmir Valley.

Bashir Ahmad Peer of Kupwara has also been notified as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for his role in terrorism and for providing logistics to the banned outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen for infiltration in Kupwara.

Habibullah Malik of village Shangamanga, district Kasur, Pakistan, who is associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT)/ The Resistance Front(TRF), also figures in the list. According to the MHA, he has been involved in radicalising Kashmiri youths and recruiting them into terrorism through his network.

Basit Reshi, a resident of Yemberzalwari Shiva Dangerpora of Baramulla district, also figures in the list of Terrorists declared as terrorists under the UAPA. According to the MHA, Reshi planned and executed an attack on a police guard post of shrine Baba Ali Raina at Tujjar Sharief Peth Astan in Sopore on August 18, 2015, in which one police personnel and a civilian were killed.

Bilal Ahmad Beigh alias Babar, son of Mohammad Yusuf Beigh, belonging originally to Beigh Mohalla, Aloochibagh, Srinagar, also figures in the list of 10 Terrorists. Bilal, who is presently residing at Lower Bazar, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, is chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Front (JKIF). According to MHA, he is involved in the smuggling of arms and ammunition into Jammu and Kashmir.

“He has close contacts with notorious underworld entities, and he uses the channels to transfer funds from abroad to Kashmir,” the MHA said, adding that he is involved in the financing of terrorism activities in Jammu and Kashmir and recruitment of Kashmiri youths for terror outfits.

Zafar Iqbal, Salim, Jamaldeen, Shamsher Nai, Shamsher Khan, son of Alafdin, belonging originally to village Gunthal, Surankote, Poonch has also been declared a terrorist under the law. Zaffar is operational commander of Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami/Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force and is involved in supervising narcotics and weapon smuggling, the MHA said.

According to MHA, Irshad Ahmad, Idrees son of Ghulam Mohammad Itoo, belonging originally to Gawari Kulhanda, Udhyanpora, tehsil Bagia Barth, district Doda, presently residing at Islamabad Pakistan, is launching commander of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen. The MHA said Irshad Ahmad is also a Shoora member of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen and is involved in coordinating training and launching activities of the outfit.

The MHA has also notified Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman, Sheikh Sahab, Rehman, Abu Nusrat, Fayaz Ahmed Dar, son of Ghulam Qadir Dar, belonging originally to village Lajoora, district Pulwama, presently residing in Pakistan, as a terrorist. He is chief/Amir of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM).

As per the MHA, he is involved in coordinating the activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and other amalgamate at the top level.

The MHA also notified Rafiq Nai, Sultan son of Mohd Afsar, belonging originally to Naka Majhari, tehsil Mendhar, district Poonch, presently residing in Pakistan, as a terrorist under the law. He is a launching commander of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen/Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force. The MHA said that he is involved in the supervision of narcotics and weapons smuggling and infiltration of militants in the Poonch-Rajouri sector.