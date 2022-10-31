Twitter flooded with memes after Instagram accounts of several users suspended randomly

New Delhi: Microblogging site flooded with memes after Instagram reportedly suspended several accounts randomly. Twitterati shared posts of screen grabs showing messages from Instagram stating that their accounts have been suspended. Whenever any social media platform or messaging app is down people rush to Twitter to confirm that other social media users are facing the same issue and also to post relatable memes.

I lost my account!! Non existance. pic.twitter.com/329pGQdLfR — شيراّ عريفين (@SheeraArifin) October 31, 2022

Instagram really woke up today and said chaos #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/I1mwZ3lEmr — Hannah Graff (@GraffHannah) October 31, 2022

everyone coming to twitter to confirm that instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/YGhrKvL9xW — kaz (@karryannkk) October 28, 2022

When your Instagram Account is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem (suspended account)#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/PExHgUmd0N — Patel Meet (@mn_google) October 31, 2022

It's me trying to figure out why Instagram suspended my Account #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/J0oWfYYoCT October 31, 2022

Elon Musk thinking to buy Instagram and fire Mark Zuckerberg. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/t8gFFmtpDk — Ashan not Ahsan (@_simpli_shani) October 31, 2022

However, Instagram itself took on Twitter to confirm the fact that there is some problem with the social media app platform and that social media is looking into the matter. Instagram also apologised to its users for the inconvenience. "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience," stated Instagram.