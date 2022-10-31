topStories
Twitter flooded with memes after Instagram accounts of several users suspended randomly

Instagram users flooded Twitter posts and memes after the photo and video sharing social networking service randomly suspended the accounts of several users. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 10:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi:  Microblogging site flooded with memes after Instagram reportedly suspended several accounts randomly. Twitterati shared posts of screen grabs showing messages from Instagram stating that their accounts have been suspended. Whenever any social media platform or messaging app is down people rush to Twitter to confirm that other social media users are facing the same issue and also to post relatable memes. 

However, Instagram itself took on Twitter to confirm the fact that there is some problem with the social media app platform and that social media is looking into the matter. Instagram also apologised to its users for the inconvenience. "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience," stated Instagram.

