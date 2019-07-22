Twitter hails ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 on Monday at 2:43 PM from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.
Earlier, ISRO had aborted launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 15 (Sunday) due to a technical snag which was spotted just 56 minutes before the planned launch of the ambitious mission,
Congratulating the team for a successful launch, ISRO chief K Sivan said, "After that technical snag we had, we fixed it & now ISRO has bounced back with flying colours."
People from all walks of life have expressed their joy on Twitter over the historic launch. Check out the tweets.
Proud Moment For India #Chandrayaan2 Launch Successfully. pic.twitter.com/EeyDJXRwhG
— Akash Patel (@akashpatel1291) July 22, 2019
First selfie from #Chandrayaan2
Congrats team @isro pic.twitter.com/NM3EUAE3a8
— Chowkidar Govind Gaur (@gaur_govind786) July 22, 2019
Congratulation @ISRO team for the successfully launching mission #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/HjcbxMmSDQ
— laxman ghodke (@laxmanghodke12) July 22, 2019
Wow amazing
Congratulations @isro #Chandrayaan2 @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Dl3LUYLMof
— Anshuman tripathi (@imtripathi1906) July 22, 2019
. #ISRO has successfully launched #Chandrayaan2 at 1/20th of the average cost
NASA scientists right now : pic.twitter.com/pJfFyrAvJl
— Chaitanya (@CastelessHindu) July 22, 2019
A billion Indian dreams takes off! Congrats to @isro & our gifted scientists for their efforts in launching #Chandrayaan2 moon mission! Proud to be an Indian! pic.twitter.com/01oNEaaRSu
— Rakesh Yadav (@Rakesh15199) July 22, 2019
#Chandrayaan2Congratulations to team @ISRO for the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2.
Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/N43WIPGjO3 pic.twitter.com/qQwcSYGMON
— DJ Chandpa (@DharmeshChandpa) July 22, 2019
I salute @Isro scientists for making India a space super power by successfully launching #Chandrayaan2. I wish the mission a grand success. pic.twitter.com/neZbEiLKMV
— Pooja Sharma (@Pooja_Sharma23) July 22, 2019
#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro pic.twitter.com/vDUAjlRDaI
— Priyanshu Rajput (Kartik) (@kaartik1208) July 22, 2019
What a beautiful sight. Proud moment for the nation #Chandrayaan2 @isro#ISRO pic.twitter.com/2xXgfivDQL
— Rahul kirodiya (@Rkirodiya981) July 22, 2019
This is HISTORIC! Propelling a billion dreams into the sky. What a proud moment for #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/5sf3lMfzG4
— Vivek Kanani (@VivekKanani12) July 22, 2019
#Chandrayaan2 : M1 successfully injects spacecraft into Earth Orb
Jai hind pic.twitter.com/fHqvXCnvTv
— Vivek Khandelwal (@Vivekvipin93) July 22, 2019
Many congratulations to Team #Chandrayaan2 @isro for the successful and seamless launch ! pic.twitter.com/LmWax1OECd
— Prasad Swamy (@Prasad121Math) July 22, 2019
#Chandrayaan2 By my 5 year old son Shaurya. pic.twitter.com/IAdipVxQA4
— Nirav Panchal (@BeingIndiaa) July 22, 2019
The main objective of the mission is to explore the unchartered Lunar south pole by landing a rover.
Only three countries - the United States, Russia and China - have made soft landings but these have been on the North Pole of the Lunar Surface.