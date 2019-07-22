close

Chandrayaan 2

Twitter hails ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan 2

Twitter hails ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 on Monday at 2:43 PM from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. 

Earlier, ISRO had aborted launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 15 (Sunday) due to a technical snag which was spotted just 56 minutes before the planned launch of the ambitious mission,

Congratulating the team for a successful launch, ISRO chief K Sivan said, "After that technical snag we had, we fixed it & now ISRO has bounced back with flying colours."

People from all walks of life have expressed their joy on Twitter over the historic launch. Check out the tweets.

The main objective of the mission is to explore the unchartered Lunar south pole by landing a rover.

Only three countries - the United States, Russia and China - have made soft landings but these have been on the North Pole of the Lunar Surface. 

 

