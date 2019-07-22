Twitter hails ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 on Monday at 2:43 PM from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, ISRO had aborted launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 15 (Sunday) due to a technical snag which was spotted just 56 minutes before the planned launch of the ambitious mission,

Congratulating the team for a successful launch, ISRO chief K Sivan said, "After that technical snag we had, we fixed it & now ISRO has bounced back with flying colours."

People from all walks of life have expressed their joy on Twitter over the historic launch. Check out the tweets.

Congratulation @ISRO team for the successfully launching mission #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/HjcbxMmSDQ

— laxman ghodke (@laxmanghodke12) July 22, 2019

. #ISRO has successfully launched #Chandrayaan2 at 1/20th of the average cost NASA scientists right now : pic.twitter.com/pJfFyrAvJl — Chaitanya (@CastelessHindu) July 22, 2019

A billion Indian dreams takes off! Congrats to @isro & our gifted scientists for their efforts in launching #Chandrayaan2 moon mission! Proud to be an Indian! pic.twitter.com/01oNEaaRSu — Rakesh Yadav (@Rakesh15199) July 22, 2019

I salute @Isro scientists for making India a space super power by successfully launching #Chandrayaan2. I wish the mission a grand success. pic.twitter.com/neZbEiLKMV

— Pooja Sharma (@Pooja_Sharma23) July 22, 2019

#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro pic.twitter.com/vDUAjlRDaI — Priyanshu Rajput (Kartik) (@kaartik1208) July 22, 2019

This is HISTORIC! Propelling a billion dreams into the sky. What a proud moment for #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/5sf3lMfzG4 — Vivek Kanani (@VivekKanani12) July 22, 2019

#Chandrayaan2 : M1 successfully injects spacecraft into Earth Orb

Jai hind pic.twitter.com/fHqvXCnvTv — Vivek Khandelwal (@Vivekvipin93) July 22, 2019

Many congratulations to Team #Chandrayaan2 @isro for the successful and seamless launch ! pic.twitter.com/LmWax1OECd — Prasad Swamy (@Prasad121Math) July 22, 2019

#Chandrayaan2 By my 5 year old son Shaurya. pic.twitter.com/IAdipVxQA4 — Nirav Panchal (@BeingIndiaa) July 22, 2019

The main objective of the mission is to explore the unchartered Lunar south pole by landing a rover.

Only three countries - the United States, Russia and China - have made soft landings but these have been on the North Pole of the Lunar Surface.