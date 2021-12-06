हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu

Two arrested for mercilessly beating dog to death in Tamil Nadu, hunt on for third person

The incident took place in Sathankulam police station limits in the southern Tamil Nadu district of Tuticorin.

Two arrested for mercilessly beating dog to death in Tamil Nadu, hunt on for third person

Chennai: Tuticorin district police swung into action after a video of a dog being beaten to death by three stick-wielding persons went viral. The gruesome video that was shot from a distance, showed the men repeatedly attacking the howling, helpless dog that was pinned to the ground.

Towards the end of the clip, when the dog is visibly motionless, the attacker is seen dragging the body on the ground, ostensibly to dispose it.

On investigation, it was found that the dog was beaten to death after a stray dog had repeatedly attacked and bitten goats reared by Sundaram. Angered by this, Sundaram and his accomplices from the neighborhood, Esakkimuthi and Kumar, decided to commit the heartless act as revenge.

The incident took place in Sathankulam police station limits in the southern Tamil Nadu district of Tuticorin.

While Sundaram and Das have been taken into police custody, the hunt is still on for the third person.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tamil NaduAnimal Crueltyanimal rightsViral video
Next
Story

Nagaland violence: 4-member Congress delegation to visit the state

Must Watch

PT10M3S

Zee Top 50: India-Russia relations in a new era