Two arrested for mercilessly beating dog to death in Tamil Nadu, hunt on for third person

Chennai: Tuticorin district police swung into action after a video of a dog being beaten to death by three stick-wielding persons went viral. The gruesome video that was shot from a distance, showed the men repeatedly attacking the howling, helpless dog that was pinned to the ground.

Towards the end of the clip, when the dog is visibly motionless, the attacker is seen dragging the body on the ground, ostensibly to dispose it.

On investigation, it was found that the dog was beaten to death after a stray dog had repeatedly attacked and bitten goats reared by Sundaram. Angered by this, Sundaram and his accomplices from the neighborhood, Esakkimuthi and Kumar, decided to commit the heartless act as revenge.

The incident took place in Sathankulam police station limits in the southern Tamil Nadu district of Tuticorin.

While Sundaram and Das have been taken into police custody, the hunt is still on for the third person.

Live TV