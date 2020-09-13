Two arrested with Chinese pistols, 11 grenades, IEDs materials in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar

BARAMULLA: The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army on Sunday (September 13) arrested two people and recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition at Mendhar in Poonch district.

According to ANI, the forces recovered three Chinese Chinese pistols, six magazines, 70 pistol rounds, 11 hand grenades and other material related to IEDs.

The development comes a day after forces arrested a terrorist and two terrorist and two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in Dangarpura area of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. One Chinese pistol with a magazine, 12 rounds of 9 mm pistol and one Chinese grenade from their possession.

On September 11, two terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested by the security forces in Baramulla district.