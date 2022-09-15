Two Dalit teenage sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; Oppn slams Yogi Adityanath govt

New Delhi: Two Dalit teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday (September 14, 2022), police said. The bodies were found hanging from a tree in the Lalpur Majra Tamoli Purva village, which comes under the Nighasan police station of Lakhimpur Kheri district. Laxmi Singh, IG, Lucknow Range, told reporters that no injuries were found on their bodies and that the exact cause of the death will be ascertained after post-mortem.

The family of the two girls, however, has alleged that they were murdered and accused three youths from the neighbouring village of abducting and killing them. Villagers also held a demonstration at the Nighasan Cross to protest the alleged killings.

"Bodies of two girls were found hanging from a tree in a field outside a village in Lakhimpur Kheri. No injuries were found on the bodies. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and reports are awaited. Other things to be ascertained after post-mortem. We'll try to expedite the probe," Lucknow range inspector general (IG) of police Laxmi Singh told news agency ANI.

A heavy police force has now been deployed in the village to ensure law and order.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over "increasing" crimes against women in the state and compared the twin deaths with the Hathras gang-rape and murder.

"Murder of two Dalit sisters after kidnapping them in Nighasan police station area. Their father's allegation on the police is very serious that they carried out 'panchnama' and post-mortem without the family's consent. After farmers in Lakhimpur, the killing of Dalits is now a repetition of the murder of 'Hathras' daughter'," Akhilesh Yadav said.

निघासन पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र में 2 दलित बहनों को अगवा करने के बाद उनकी हत्या और उसके बाद पुलिस पर पिता का ये आरोप बेहद गंभीर है कि बिना पंचनामा और सहमति के उनका पोस्टमार्टम किया गया।



लखीमपुर में किसानों के बाद अब दलितों की हत्या ‘हाथरस की बेटी’ हत्याकांड की जघन्य पुनरावृत्ति है। pic.twitter.com/gFmea4bAUc — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 14, 2022

Earlier in 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped allegedly by four upper-caste men in Hathras. She later died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30 and her family had alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out as per the wishes of the family.

"The killings of the two sisters in Lakhimpur is heartbreaking. The family says the girls were abducted in broad daylight. Law and order in the state doesn't improve by giving false advertisements in newspapers and TV every day. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in Uttar Pradesh? When will the government wake up?," Priyanka said.

कब जागेगी सरकार? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 14, 2022

(With agency inputs)