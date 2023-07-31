trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642778
Two Groups Clash In Haryana's Nuh Over Objectionable Social Media Post; Internet Restricted

In Haryana's Nuh, stones were pelted during a religious procession and cars were set on fire, following which police lobbed teargas shells to disperse crowds.

Gurugram: Stones were pelted during a religious procession and cars were set on fire in Nuh adjoining Gurugram on Monday, police said. Police lobbed teargas shells to disperse crowds and summoned reinforcements from other areas as the two sides hurled stones at each other. Tension gripped the area and internet services were restricted.

According to police, the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones were pelted at the procession. "One or two cars" in the procession were set on fire, and official said.

People in the procession hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them, reports said.


The yatra was flagged off earlier from Gurugram's Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar. A police contingent was deployed with the procession.

Police said some people were injured but were not immediately able to give the numbers.

According to some claims, the trigger for the clash was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh.

"The situation in the area is stable," Nuh SHO Hukam Singh said later.

