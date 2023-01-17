Two LeT terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

Srinagar: "Two terrorists who were killed in a brief shoot in Budgam have been identified and were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists," additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday. An Army official said soldiers set up a mobile vehicle checkpoint at Budgam following information about the movement of terrorists in the area. "A cab was signalled to stop for a check but the terrorists inside opened fire on the security forces, which was retaliated," the official said.

Confirming the incident, Kashmir zone police tweeted, "On specific input, the joint area domination party of Army & Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle, terrorists fired upon and in retaliation, two terrorists were killed. Arms/ammunition recovered. Details shall follow."

Later, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said "Both the killed terrorists are identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit LeT. The terrorists earlier escaped from recent encounter,".