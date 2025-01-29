Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2850341https://zeenews.india.com/india/two-maoists-including-woman-killed-in-gunfight-with-security-forces-in-jharkhand-2850341.html
NewsIndia
JHARKHAND MAOISTS

Two Maoists Including Woman Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand

he incident took place in a forest area under Sonua police station limit, around 80 km from West Singhbhum district headquarters.

|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2025, 12:05 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Two Maoists Including Woman Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand Picture source: ANI

Chaibasa: Two Maoists including a woman were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in a forest area under Sonua police station limit, around 80 km from West Singhbhum district headquarters town, in the early hours of Wednesday, they said.

"A gunfight broke out between security forces and Maoists in a forest under Sonua police station area around 6.35 am. Two bodies including a woman were recovered during the search operation," Kolhan range DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe told PTI.

He said two INSAS rifles were also recovered from the place of occurrence.

He said that a search operation was still underway in the area.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK