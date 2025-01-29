Two Maoists Including Woman Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand
he incident took place in a forest area under Sonua police station limit, around 80 km from West Singhbhum district headquarters.
Trending Photos
Chaibasa: Two Maoists including a woman were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place in a forest area under Sonua police station limit, around 80 km from West Singhbhum district headquarters town, in the early hours of Wednesday, they said.
"A gunfight broke out between security forces and Maoists in a forest under Sonua police station area around 6.35 am. Two bodies including a woman were recovered during the search operation," Kolhan range DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe told PTI.
He said two INSAS rifles were also recovered from the place of occurrence.
He said that a search operation was still underway in the area.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv