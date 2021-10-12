Two more cops arrested in Kanpur businessman murder case

New Delhi: Two days after the arrest of two policemen, two more were arrested on Tuesday (October 12) in Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta’s murder case.

The SIT has declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on each of the cops.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sonam Kumar said, “Accused inspector Rahul Dubey and constable Prashant have been arrested in connection with the murder of businessman Manish Gupta. SIT had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.”

On Sunday, suspended cops Inspector JN Singh and sub-inspector Akshay Mishra were arrested in the same case.

Manish Gupta (36) died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid. He was staying along with two friends in the hotel. Police had earlier denied the charge and said he received a head injury after he fell on the ground as he was drunk.

Later, it was found that he died after police thrashed him. A case of murder was then registered against six policemen.

Meanwhile, the wife of the businessman, Meenakshi Gupta, has demanded capital punishment for the accused.

"The accused cops deserve to be hanged because they killed my husband for no apparent fault of his," she said.

