Noida

Two more test positive for Coronavirus in Noida, family quarantined

IANS photo

New Delhi: At least two persons on Tuesday (March 17) tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. According to Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargav, the first case has been detected in Noida's sector 100 with a travel history from France. The second case is from sector 78 in Noida and the person is a doctor by profession who reportedly came in contact with a relative who had recently returned from Dubai.

Both of them have been quarantined at the Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) in Greater Noida while their test samples have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

