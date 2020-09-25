हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Two persons arrested, war-like stores recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

During checking in an area under the Qazigund Police Station, huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized.

Two persons arrested, war-like stores recovered in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Anantnag

Security forces on Thursday arrested at least two people and recovered war-like stores in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police, nine Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was conducted in Qazigund town of the district.

During checking in an area under the Qazigund Police Station, huge cache of arms and ammunition including an AK, 218 7.62x39 mm ammunition, four AK magazines, a Norinco/EMEI Type 97 NSR rifle, 190 5.56x45 mm ammunition, four T97 Magazines, three grenades and Rs four lakh (INR) was seized.

Live TV

The recovery was made from Mahindra Bolero Load Carrier (JK 13 B 4213). The vehicle has been seized and two persons ferrying the stores detained. They were--Nisar Ah Lone (Heff Shirmal Shopian), who have been missing since September 16, and Samiullah Chak (Nowgam Shopian).

Reportedly this consignment was dropped through a drone from Pakistan in Samba sector of Jammu and was to be handed over to the terrorists in south Kashmir.

