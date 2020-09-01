Two suspects, affiliated with LeT, arrested for lobbing grenade at security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

At least two suspects, affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were arrested on Tuesday for lobbing a grenade at a patrol picket of security forces in Azad Gunj area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The arrest was made within 24 hours of the attack.

On the basis of human and technical intelligence, a joint operation was launched by 46 Rashtriya Rifles, 53 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Baramulla Police. Two suspects identified as Fayaz Ahmad Kumar, Narsimha of Khanpora Baramulla and Aqib Sharif Bhat, DK of Baramulla were detained.

After sustained interrogation, they revealed that they lobbed the grenade on the insistence of terrorists of LeT outfit. It is pertinent to note that both accused have a criminal history. Fayaz has 37 FIRs registered against him and has been detained under the Public Safety Act, 1978 (PSA) seven times in the past. Aqib has three FIRs registered against him.

During the course of the investigation, they revealed that the aim of lobbing the grenade was to disturb the order and vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Baramulla and to motivate the youth into terrorist ranks.

As per the investigation, which is still continuing, their aim was also to revive terrorism in Baramulla town for which they have been directed by the mentors across the Line of Control (LoC) and their arrest is a big success in terms of maintaining peace and tranquillity in Baramulla.

On August 31 (Monday) they had lobbed a grenade which missed the intended target and exploded on roadside resulting in injuries to seven civilians.

Sources in Jammu and Kashmir police had said, "An Army convoy was scheduled to cross the route and the attack was aimed was to hit the convoy. Fortunately, the grenade missed its target and exploded on the roadside...injured are said to be in a critical state and have been shifted to Srinagar for advanced medical treatment."

The IGP Kashmir confirmed the attack. Meanwhile, the security forces had cordoned off the area and a search operation was launched to nab the attackers. All entry and exit points were also sealed.