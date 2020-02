Two wanted criminals were killed by Delhi Police in an encounter in Pul Prahladpur area of the national capital on Monday (February 17).

Sources told Zee Media that the two criminals identified as Raja Qureshi and Ramesh Bahadur were killed in an encounter with Delhi Police Special Cell at 5 AM. Both Qureshi and Bahadur were wanted in multiple cases of crime, including a murder case in Karawal Nagar

(This is a breaking news. More details are awaited)