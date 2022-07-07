Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appointed the sons of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli, who was beheaded on June 28 for supporting sacked BJP leader Nupur Sharma, in the state government service. "The cabinet has decided to appoint Yash Teli and Tarun Teli--the sons of Kanhaiya Lal Teli who died in terrorist incident of Udaipur-- in the government service," the chief minister informed through a tweet in Hindi. CM Gehlot stated that the state government has given relaxation in the rules of appointment under Rule 6C of Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerk Service (Amendment) Rules, 2008 and 2009.

In another tweet, CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Relaxation has been given in the rules for the appointment. This appointment will be provided under Rule 6C of Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerk Service (Amendment) Rules, 2008 and 2009." The state government took the decision to help the family as Kanhaiyalal was the sole bread earner of the family.

The brutal killing of Kanhaiyalal Teli took place on June 28 between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received the information through an order issued by the MHA`s Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalization Division (CTCR) on June 29.

Also read: Udaipur Killing: Accused BEATEN outside Jaipur court! Video shows angry mob attacking Kanhaiya Lal's killers

Earlier, the case was registered at Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur district under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act relating to the murder of Kanhaiyya by two assailants armed with sharp weapons at his shop "Suprim Tailor".

After the MHA`s order, the NIA, in accordance with the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, directed its Superintendent of Police Ravi Choudhary, an IPS officer, to take up the investigation as the Chief Investigation Officer, said an ANI report, adding that the national agency re-registered the case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 16, 18 and 20 of UA(P)A, 1967 against the accused who have conspired, planned and committed the heinous murder.

Meanwhile, the NIA on Wednesday arrested a sixth person in connection with the killing of Kanhaiya Lal and took him into custody till July 12, said a PTI report. Wasim Ali, who ran a meat shop opposite the tailoring shop of Kanhaiya Lal, was picked by the federal agency on Tuesday night and questioned for his alleged role in helping other accused carry out a recce of the area. Wasim Ali was placed under arrest on Wednesday and produced before a designated court which remanded him in the custody of the NIA till July 12.

Also read: 'Hang his killers': Murdered Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's family tells Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Notably, the two accused Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were taken into custody during the investigation of the case. The accused, both residents of Udaipur, are reportedly being questioned at NIA`s Jaipur office. NIA`s six to 10-member team under the supervision of an Inspector General and a Deputy Inspector General rank officer is probing the matter.

The two accused had also posted a video on social media soon after committing the crime, boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s life as well. The victim was murdered as he had shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

(With ANI/PTI Inputs)