New Delhi: Condemning the murder of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday (June 30) said the killers have crossed all limits of humanity and hence should be given such a punishment that will set an example for the entire country. "These people crossed all limits of humanity. Such a murder and the manner in which it is been executed shook everyone. They have been caught. Through fast track court, they should be given such a punishment, which be an example for the entire country," he told ANI.

Further, Pilot said that those responsible for the gruesome murder of tailor Kanahiya Lal should be "be traced and finished permanently". "We will have to reach the core of it, the team has been constituted for the same. Names of Pakistan-based organisations are coming to the fore and other details of the two accused are also coming to light. People and organisations responsible for this need to be traced and finished permanently," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Congress leader said that like Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan is also a border state and if there are links outside the country, they should be probed. "Besides Kashmir and Punjab, Rajasthan too is a border state. If there are links across the border, we need to reach the bottom of it. If there are other people who are similarly influenced or in touch with them, it will have to be probed deeply," Pilot told the news agency.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Kanhaiya Lal's family today. He told reporters after meeting the family that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon file a charge sheet in the case. "The National Investigation Agency (NIA) should take up this case in a fast track court. The charge sheet should be filed as soon as possible so that punishment can be awarded," Gehlot said.

(With agency inputs)