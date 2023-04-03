Uddhav Thackeray Dares PM Modi To Fulfil Veer Savarkar's Dream Of 'Akhand Bharat'

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP to fulfil late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar's dream of "akhand Bharat" and took a dig at Modi over the issue of his educational degrees. Addressing the first rally of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly Aurangabad, days after communal violence, Thackeray targeted BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the 'Savarkar Gaurav yatra', saying the sacred saffron (flag) doesn't look good in their hands.

"Savarkar suffered rigorous imprisonment and hardships for the Independence of the country and not to make Modi the prime minister. Will you fulfill Savarkar's dream of 'akhand Bharat'?" Thackeray asked.

"The BJP and (Eknath) Shinde-led Shiv Sena should follow the ideals of Savarkar and Sardar Patel. Some time back, Amit Shah had asked BJP in Maharashtra to show Uddhav Thackeray his place. This is my place. But when will you show us the place in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)?" he asked.

Thackeray dubbed BJP the "Bhrasht" (corrupt) party.

"Calling it Bharatiya Janata Party is an insult to the people of India. They attack Opposition leaders with corruption charges and induct them into their party. So all corrupt leaders are now in the BJP," the former chief minister said.

महाविकास आघाडीची 'वज्रमूठ'!



आज मराठवाडा सांस्कृतिक मंडळ, छत्रपती संभाजीनगर येथे महाविकास आघाडीची संयुक्त सभा पार पडली. या सभेसाठी पक्षप्रमुख श्री. उद्धवसाहेब ठाकरे, विरोधीपक्ष नेते अजितदादा पवार, काँग्रेस नेते अशोक चव्हाण यांच्यासह 'मविआ'चे प्रमुख नेते उपस्थित होते. pic.twitter.com/ctUHtU8AU2 — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) April 2, 2023

He also took a swipe at PM Modi over his remarks that some people were hellbent to sully his image and they have given a "supari" (contract) for this purpose.

"Who is doing that (tarnishing the image)? Opposition leaders are being questioned by Central probe agencies and they are called corrupt. The BJP wants to finish off all political parties except their party. They feel nobody should ask them any questions. This is a threat to democracy and we are moving towards dictatorship", Thackeray said.

He also took a dig at the prime minister over the issue of his educational degrees, days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was fined Rs 25,000 by the high court for seeking details of the PM's degree.

"Any college will be proud if one of its students has become the prime minister of the country. When I became the chief minister and NCP's Jayant Patil a minister in my government, both of us were felicitated by our alma mater Balmohan Vidyamandir in Mumbai because they felt it was a proud moment for the institution," he recalled.

Thackeray said though the name of Shiv Sena and the poll symbol "bow and arrow" were taken away from him (by the Election Commission), the support of people cannot be purchased with money.

Addressing the audience, Thackeray said this support should reflect in all future elections.

"We have to protect our democracy and our Constitution," he said.

He said the MVA came into being as a post-poll alliance to form a government (after the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections) but all three parties have come closer after losing power.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar and his counterparts from Congress Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan also spoke on the occasion.

The MVA comprises Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasahedb Thackeray) NCP, and Congress.