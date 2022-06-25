Mumbai: The twists and turns in Maharashtra's political drama continue. As news started pouring in that rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde is naming their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' amid the ongoing tussle with the Uddhav Thackeray faction, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra hit back, warning the rebels of using his father's name. Uddhav launched a scathing attack on purported attempts by the rebel group to christen itself after the party founder-patriarch, the late Balasaheb Thackeray. "Don't invoke my Dad's name, use your father's name, to win the elections," said a livid Thackeray, presiding over a meeting of the Shiv Sena's national executive in Mumbai today (June 25).

His strong reaction came in response to unverified reports that the rebels led by Minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde - currently camping in Guwahati - had allegedly decided to rename itself as "Shiv Sena-Balasaheb Thackeray Group". As a row built up with angst among Shiv Sainiks in Maharashtra, the rebels quickly backtracked and claimed they were the "real Shiv Sena".



Thackeray also said that the party would write to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that the name of Shiv Sena or Balasaheb Thackeray is not misused by unauthorised persons or groups of such "turncoats" for their political interests, failing which they would face legal action.

Addressing party leaders during the national executive committee meeting in the Shiv Sena Bhawan, Thackeray said, "Some people are asking me to say something but I've already said that they(rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won`t interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name."

The Chief Minister later left the Shiv Sena Bhawan with Minister Aaditya Thackeray after the conclusion of the meeting. Notably, the decision of the Shinde faction comes at a time when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was holding the executive meeting of Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government continues to be in a combative mode with 38 of its rebel MLAs camping in Guwahati. Meanwhile, rebel Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the alleged `malicious` withdrawal of security of family members of the 38 MLAs camping with him in a Guwahati hotel.

Calling Shinde a "traitor", the Sena Tiger recalled how he did a lot for him (Shinde), yet he was hurling a series of baseless allegations against the Sena and Thackeray. "I did everything possible for Shinde.... I allotted him the Urban Development portfolio which I handled. His son (Dr Shrikant Shinde) is a two-time MP and now they are commenting on my son (Minister Aditya Thackeray), and levelling many allegations even against me," said Thackeray.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also said that strict action will be taken against those who have betrayed them. "Strict action will be taken against those who have betrayed the party. CM Thackeray has the authority to take action against those who left...We'll take legal action against those who have used Balasaheb Thackeray's name for their self-centred politics. Those who have left can't use our patriarch's name."