UGC NET 2022: NTA opens correction window for December 2021, June 2022 cycles

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration form correction window for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) for the December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. Candidates who need to modify their application forms can do so by visiting the official UGC NET website on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It must be mentioned that the last day for making changes in the application forms is May 23, 2022 till 9 PM.

“In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), National Testing Agency has decided to provide the first and final opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the Online Application Form of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles),’ the NTA said in its official notification.

Direct link to official notification HERE.

Further, the agency advised all the registered candidates to visit the website and verify their information. The online application process for UGC NET 2022 closed on May 20.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” the NTA said earlier. The UGC NET 2022 exam dates are yet to be announced.

If candidates registered for UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022 cycles face any queries, they can contact 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in, NTA added.