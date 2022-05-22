New Delhi: The last date to apply for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) exam 2022 has been extended, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed on Sunday (May 22). The deadline to submit application forms for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles and payment of fees has been extended to May 30, 2022. "In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022,” Kumar wrote on Twitter. Interested candidates can apply through the official website on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

For more details, you may please visit the official websites of NTA (https://t.co/cUvZGrYigp) and (https://t.co/M3TNVmUM1W). You can also contact 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 22, 2022

The UGC Chairman advised the candidates to visit the NTA website for more information. The development comes in the wake of the NTA opening the application form correction window for the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles.

UGC NET 2022: How to apply

1. Visit the official website on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the application form link.

3. First register and then fill the application form.

4. Enter the details asked, upload documents and then pay the exam fee.

5. Review the form and submit, download for future reference.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 82 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” the NTA had said in its earlier notification. The UGC NET 2022 exam dates are yet to be announced. However, it is to be noted that the UGC NET exam will be conducted in two shifts-- from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

“The slots of JRF of both UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles have been merged while the methodology for subject wise cum category-wise allocation of JRF remain unchanged," the agency added.