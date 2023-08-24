UK News Anchor Tells India To 'Return £2.3 Billion' After Chandrayaan-3 Landing, Mocked As 'Jealous Racist'

NEW DELHI: Amidst grand celebrations surrounding India's groundbreaking Chandrayaan-3 mission, which achieved a historic lunar landing on Wednesday, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from nations across the globe. Among those extending their well wishes was British news presenter Patrick Christys, who, in the midst of his news bulletin, shared more than just congratulations.

While Patrick initially commended India for its remarkable achievement, his tone swiftly shifted, prompting online users to label his comments as a "jealous racist rant." He called for the return of the "2.3 billion pounds" in aid that had been provided to India over the years.

"In recognizing India's landing on the moon's dark side, I also extend an invitation to India to reimburse the 2.3 billion pounds in aid allocated between 2016 and 2021. An additional 57 million pounds is earmarked for next year. Yet, I believe it's only appropriate for British taxpayers to retain that amount. It seems counterintuitive to provide funding to countries boasting space programs," he stated.



I appear to have enraged Indian Twitter pic.twitter.com/SnhUU3zOjC — Patrick Christys (@PatrickChristys) August 23, 2023

The news anchor proceeded to describe India as "impoverished" and advised against further financial assistance from the UK government. "If resources allow for launching rockets to the moon's dark side, it questions why India still requires financial aid from us. Reportedly, India hosts 229 million people in poverty, the highest globally as per the UN. Simultaneously, it holds the position of the world's fifth-largest economy, boasting an annual GDP of approximately 3.75 trillion dollars. The logic of assisting impoverished Indians when their own administration does not prioritize it baffles me," he added.

Predictably, the video ignited significant outrage among online users. One of those users responded by saying, "This jealous racist rant! You plundered over $45 trillion from India, leaving the nation destitute. Yet, India overcame adversity, surpassing your economy today. What became of the $45 trillion+ stolen from India? NHS is struggling, stories abound of UK citizens facing poverty, eviction, seeking public housing, and struggling with groceries. Not to mention the plight of grooming gangs preying on women and children. India never sought your aid; rather, you pumped funds into questionable NGOs for conversion. Prioritize your own homeless population with that money."

Chandrayaan-3 Achieves Historic Moon Landing

In a monumental stride for India's space ambitions, Chandrayaan-3, the country's lunar mission, elegantly touched down on the moon's southern pole at 6:04 PM on Wednesday. This achievement propels India into an exclusive league of four nations and solidifies its status as the first to successfully land on this unexplored lunar terrain.

This accomplishment marks India as the fourth nation, following the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union, to master the intricacies of gentle moon landings. Significantly, no nation has previously achieved a landing on the challenging South Pole, believed to house crucial reservoirs of frozen water and valuable elements. Russia's Luna-25, intended for the lunar south pole, recently encountered instability leading to a crash.

Embarking on its second lunar endeavour within four years, Chandrayaan-3's four-legged lander, Vikram, carrying the 26-kg rover Pragyan, executed a flawless soft landing near the moon's southern polar region at 6:04 PM. ISRO scientists adeptly navigated the tense "20 minutes of terror" during the pivotal powered descent, initiated at 5:44 PM.