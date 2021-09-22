UK's revised travel advisory: Covishield now an approved vaccine - what it means for travellers from India

In its revised travel advisory, the UK government had said that Covishield qualifies as an approved vaccine. "Formulations of the four listed vaccines such as AstraZeneca, Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines," an official statement read.

However, according to news reports, Indians vaccinated with two doses of Covishield will still require to quarantine. So this might indicate that the issue lies with not Covishield but there are doubts over vaccination certification in India, as per media reports.

In its latest travel update, the UK has said that from October 4, one will qualify as fully vaccinated if they are “vaccinated under an approved vaccination programme in the UK, Europe, USA or UK vaccine programme overseas with a full course of the Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen vaccines from a relevant public health body in Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea or Taiwan”. So this does not solve India's problems.

COVID19 | In its revised travel advisory, the UK government says Covishield qualifies as an approved vaccine pic.twitter.com/B5R52cDu6v — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

Ealier on Tuesday (September 21, 2021), Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla had said that the non-recognition of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine is a discriminating policy. He added that it also impacts Indians travelling to the UK.

At a media briefing, Shringla said he has been told that certain "assurances" were being given by the UK that the issue will be resolved.

"We have also offered to some of the partner countries the option of mutual recognition of vaccination certificates. But these are reciprocal measures. We have to see how it goes. But if we do not get satisfaction we would be within our rights to impose reciprocal measures," Shringla said.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV