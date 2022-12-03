Umar Khalid acquitted in stone-pelting case linked to Delhi riots 2020 but to remain in jail

New Delhi: JNU students’ union leader and activist Umar Khalid and UAH member Khalid Saifi have been acquitted by Delhi Court linked to 2020 Delhi riots case. Umar Khalid, however, shall remain in judicial custody under UAPA. He has been in jail since September 2020 accused for conspiring against the riots in February 2020. The order was pronounced by ASJ Pulastya Pramachala.

Detailed verdict of the order is yet to come.

Umar Khalid is a suspect in a larger conspiracy involving the riots in Northeast Delhi in February 2020. He was detained in accordance with the strict anti-terror law UAPA. The arrest took place on September 13, 2020. Since then, he has been in police custody. Khalid had previously appealed the trial court's decision to deny him bail in the case on March 24, 2020.

Khalid Saifi, in contrast, was accused of violating a number of provisions of the strict Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as those in the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

53 people were killed and over 700 were hurt during the northeast Delhi riots in February 2020, and Saifi is charged with being their "mastermind."