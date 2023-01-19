Umar Khalid moves Delhi court for daily calling facility in prison

New Delhi: Former JNU student Umar Khalid has moved a Delhi court seeking direction to the prison authorities concerned for having access to a daily inmate calling facility.

Khalid is in prison in a case of a larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which is being probed by the special cell of Delhi police.

"Let a notice of this application be issued to the jail superintendent concerned, who will file a report in this regard for the date already fixed in the present case i.E, January 21," Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in an order passed on Wednesday.

The court noted that Khalid's application sought directions to the superintendent of Tihar jail number 2 or any other authorities concerned to continue allowing him access to the inmate calling facility on a daily basis.

Also Read: Umar Khalid released from Tihar jail on 7-day interim bail for sister's wedding

Earlier, three other accused in the case- Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, and Shifa-ur-Rehman- had filed applications seeking access to daily calling facility for having telephonic conversation with their families.

After the jail superintendent concerned filed a report in response to the applications on January 7, the court posted the matter for passing order on January 21.

"Let conduct report of all the accused persons be filed by all the jail superintendents concerned," the court had said.

Khalid also requested access to electric kettle, books, reading material

On January 7, Khalid also filed two applications for access to the facility and for an electric kettle, books and other reading material.

"Let both the applications be forwarded to the jail superintendent concerned for its disposal as per rules," the court had said.