UN Security Council Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Burkina Faso

The United Nations Security Council has condemned the terrorist attack in Burkina Faso.

In a statement issued on August 29, the members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attacks resulting in the loss of civilian lives over the months in Burkina Faso, including the attack in the Burkinabe town of Barsalogho on August 24. The attack was claimed by an Al-Qaida-affiliated militant group known as Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM).

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the transitional authorities and the people of Burkina Faso, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members also underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States to act in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

The members of the Security Council expressed their concern about the security situation in Burkina Faso and the transnational dimension of the terrorist threat in the Sahel region.

The Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The UN Security Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. It has 15 Members, and each Member has one vote. Under the Charter of the United Nations, all Member States are obligated to comply with Council decisions.