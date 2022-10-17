Unbelievable! Jewellery shop owner gifts cars, bikes to staff for Diwali; spends Rs 1.2 crore

Chennai: With Diwali bringing feelings of generosity and closeness, a Chennai-based jewellery shop owner Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi has surprised his staff and colleagues with huge gifts this year. The businessman decided to give away cars and bikes worth Rs 1.2 crores to his workers as Diwali gift! His unusual gesture of kindness has caught the attention of netizens. This will definitely set the bar high for employers when they give away Diwali gifts to their employees. The staff members of Chalani Jewellery were surprised and crying tears of joy as per an ANI report. The owner of the jewellery shop gifted 10 cars and 20 bikes to his colleagues who he said he considered to be family.

Chayanthi told ANI that his staff members stuck by him through thick and thin. "This is to encourage their work and add something special to their lives. They have worked with me in all ups and downs in my business and helped me earn profits," he said.

"They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family members by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts," he further said.

This year Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 24.