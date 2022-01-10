Unbelievable! Property worth crores named after pigeons in this town of Rajasthan

New Delhi: One might have come across hundreds of stories of industrialists who are billionaires in Rajasthan, but only a few would be aware of the fact that even pigeons are millionaires in the state's small-town Jasnagar situated in Nagaur district.

The pigeons in Jasnagar town in Rajasthan own properties worth crores of rupees and are referred to as – Multimillionaire pigeons.

These pigeons own several shops, lands stretched to several kilometres and cash deposits too. While pigeons have 27 shops on their name, they also have 126 bigha land and cash deposit worth Rs 30 lakh in their 'possession'.

The Jasnagar’s Multimillionaire pigeons also own over 400 gaushalas, which are also being operated on 10 bigha land.

According to a IANS report, Prabhusingh Rajpurohit said that around four decades back, a new industrialist floated a Kabutaran Trust here and the arrangement was made after taking inspiration from our ancestors, as well as from former sarpanch Ramdin Chotiya and his guru Marudhar Kesari, who inspired all of us to arrange for food and water for the mute birds.

Industrialist Sajjanraj Jain was the pioneer in the project, he added.

The reports also said that people donated with open hearts as soon as the project was floated. Now, a gaushala is being run on this land owned by pigeons in which 500 cows stay. All medical arrangements have been made for these bovines here.

With the help of a huge donation, around 27 shops were built in the town via the trust to ensure the protection of pigeons as well as to make sure that the birds get regular grain and water. In fact, the trust was named after pigeons and hence is called as kabutaran trust (Kabutar means pigeon in Hindi).

Notably, the shops are earning a rent of Rs 80,000 per month. Also, the land is being rented and hence it also gives a regular income to the trust. All this income is being deposited in the bank which over the years has increased to Rs 30 lakh.

(With IANS inputs)

