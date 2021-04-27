Underground drug hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, huge consignment recovered

Anantnag: After busting an underground hideout about a fortnight ago in village Tulkhan Bijbehara, Anantnag police have again recovered a huge consignment of drugs from an underground hideout in the same village.

Acting on specific information the police apprehended one person at a checkpoint in the village.

“Based on specific information, police established a Naka at Tulkhan crossing and apprehended one Farooq Ahmad Bhat and recovered 10 bottles of Codeine from his possession,” a police statement read.

“On further questioning, the accused revealed the name of one dealer Mohd Ashraf Khan of Tulkhan village, from whom he has been procuring the drugs. Subsequently, a police party from Bijbehara along with executive magistrate rushed to the spot,” it added.

While searching the house and the courtyard of the accused 34.7 kg of ‘charas’, 80 bottles of Codeine and 4500 capsules of Spasmo-Proxyvon were recovered.

These drugs were concealed in an underground hideout in the courtyard of the accused. The courtyard was dug out using JCB to recover the drugs. All accused have been arrested.

An FIR has been lodged at the Bijbehara police station in the case.

