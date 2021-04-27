2 militant hideouts busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, arms and ammunition recovered

SRINAGAR: Security forces busted two militant hideouts in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition, police said on Monday (April 26). Based on a credible input, security forces busted two militant hideouts in the Adipal Jungle area of Aharbal, in the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

During a search in the area, two hideouts were busted and subsequently destroyed, he said.

The spokesman said the security forces were able to recover incriminating materials and arms/ammunition including a 7.62 mm PK machine gun, a UMG, nine PK machine gun 7.67 mm carts, a nine mm (star) pistol with magazine, a nine mm pistol (disassembled), 24 nine mm pistol RDS, a rotating bolt (AK-47), 237 AK-47 rounds, a chili grenade, 32 5.56 mm RDS and an AK-47 magazine.

Some other items including four solar plates, 42 AK-47 fired cases, two combat pouches, two sleeping bags, a burkha (veil), two army pattern shirts and a CISF pattern shirt, he added.

All the recovered material have been taken into police custody for the purpose of investigation and a case has been registered, the spokesman said.

In another development, terror associates of the Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Baramulla district and two grenades were recovered from them, police said. Acting on a specific input, the police arrested two militant associates of the proscribed terror outfit at Boniyar in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

He identified them as Liyaqat Ahmad Kakroo, a resident of Nambla Uri, and Akhtar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Barmnate Boniyar. Incriminating material and two Chinese grenades were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the arrested duo were involved in trading, smuggling and arranging of arms and ammunition for the outfit, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the spokesman added.

