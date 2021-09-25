हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi in US

UNGA: PM Narendra Modi takes a dig at Pakistan for 'using terrorism as a political tool'

Without taking any names, the prime minister took a swipe at Pakistan. Modi said that those who use terrorism as a political tool must know it's dangerous for them too

UNGA: PM Narendra Modi takes a dig at Pakistan for &#039;using terrorism as a political tool&#039;

New York (US): While he didn't name any country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Pakistan for "using terrorism as a political tool" as he addressed the 76th UN General Assembly in New York.

Modi said, "The danger of regressive thinking and extremism is rising in the world." He added, "Those who use terrorism as a political tool should know that terrorism is dangerous for them too."  PM Modi statement is seen as a strong response to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for bringing up the Kashmir issue at the UNGA.

He also said that countries should stop taking advantage of Afghanistan. "We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of delicate situation in Afghanistan & use it for its own selfish interests. At this time, people of Afghanistan, women & children, minorities need help. We must fulfill our duties by providing them with help," the Prime Minister said.

"Today, the danger of regressive thinking and extremism is increasing in front of the world," Modi added. The Indian prime minister called for a broader global response against terrorism. He asked nations to work towards keeping the world's shipping lanes free from "expansionism".

 

