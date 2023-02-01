topStoriesenglish2568039
This Budget Will 'Meet Expectations' of Every Section: Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 09:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday (February 1, 2023) said that the Union Budget 2023-2024 will "meet the expectations" of every section of society. Speaking ahead of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24, Chaudhary said that Narendra Modi-led government has always worked in the favour of the people of the country. 

"Union Budget 2023 will meet the expectations of every section of society. Modi govt has always worked in the favour of the people of the country," he told news agency ANI.

Nirmala Sitharaman to present her fifth straight budget

FM Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday present her fifth straight budget at a time when the economy is slowing due to global headwinds and specific sectors need attention. 

The Union Budget for 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024) would be the first normal budget after the Covid-19 shock and amid global geopolitical developments.

The priority for the Budget is expected to be to maintain a reasonably high but stable growth in the medium term. Alongside, to establish fiscal credibility with a suitable incremental reduction in the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio.

This, notably, is the last Budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government.

