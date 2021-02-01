Union Budget: Rahul Gandhi tweets his ‘wish list’ from Union Budget 2021

NEW DELHI: With all eyes on the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who is presenting the Union Budget 2021 in Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday shared his top expectations from the Union Budget 2021.

The Congress MP from Kerala’s Waynad took to Twitter and tweeted, “ Budget 2021 must: -Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment. -Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives. -Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders. "

#Budget2021 must: -Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment. -Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives. -Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2021

Through his tweet, Rahul put forward his three key demands, covering areas that he had previously focussed on - Medium and small-scale industries, farmers and workers; health care and defence.

The Congress leader shared his wish list nearly half-an-hour before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2021 in Parliament.

Ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Rahul Gandhi had focussed on the plight of MSMEs and workers and implored the Narendra Modi government to initiate direct money transfers to the most vulnerable.

In August last year, Rahul had painted a bleak picture of the job-creation scenario in the country and warned of mass unemployment by early 2021. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament amid huge public expectations at a time when India is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Union Budget presentation began with the Finance Minister’s speech around 11 AM. Ahead of her third Budget presentation, the Finance Minister and her team met President Ram Nath Kovind. She was accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the Finance Ministry.

FM Sitharaman’s speech and Union Budget presentation can be watched live on the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ launched recently by the Finance Minister. The newly launched Union Budget Mobile App provides hassle-free access to Budget documents to the lawmakers and the general public.

The budget app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). The budget documents will be made available on the mobile app solemn after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman finishes presenting the Union Budget 2021 in the Parliament on February 1, 2021.

This newly launched Union Budget Mobile App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store on Android devices and from the Apple App Store on iOS devices – iPhone and iPad. One can also download it from the Union Budget Web Portal.

Live TV