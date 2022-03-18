हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on two-day visit to J&K from today

Union Home Minister will stay at the Raj Bhawan during his visit. He will address the CRPF Raising Day parade at the Maulana Azad Stadium on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on two-day visit to J&amp;K from today

Jammu: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is arriving here on Friday to begin his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Shah will reach here on Friday. He is scheduled to address the CRPF Raising Day parade at the Maulana Azad stadium and also chairs a high-level review of the security situation with senior officials of the MHA, J&K police, CAPFs, Intelligence agencies and the civil administration.

Union Home Minister will stay at the Raj Bhawan during his visit. He will address the CRPF Raising Day parade at the Maulana Azad Stadium on Saturday.

Jitendra Singh, MoS (PMO) is expected to accompany Shah during his visit along with the Union Home Secretary, AK Bhalla, DGs of CAPFs and heads of central intelligence agencies.

The Home Minister will be reviewing the security situation in J&K in the aftermath of the recent killings of three Panchayat members and two security men.

