Santosh Gangwar

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar, BJP MP Saroj Pandey test positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "I want to inform you that my "Corona test report has come positive". I don’t have any kind of symptom, I request that all the people who came in contact with me, please follow the corona safety rules. Together we will win this epidemic," the Union Minister tweeted.

 

 

Meanwhile, BJP MP Saroj Pandey also tested positive for COVID-19. Pandey said she has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi after her test report came positive.

 

 

India registered more than 1.60 lakh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, according to the official figures released on Tuesday (April 13, 2021) morning. India recorded 1,61,736 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, besides 97,168 recoveries and 879 deaths.

The country's total coronavirus tally has now climbed to 1.36 crore, of which, 12.6 lakh are currently active cases. A total of 1,22,53,697 people have recovered so far, whereas, 1,71,058 have died of the virus.

Earlier on Monday, India's COVID-19 caseload was increased by 1.68 lakh. The recent sudden surge in COVID-19 cases has now made India the second-worst-coronavirus hit country across the world. It overtook Brazil on Monday and is now behind the United States which has so far reported 3,12,67,359 COVID-19 cases.

