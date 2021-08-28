India administers 1 cr COVID jabs in single day, Union Ministers laud PM Modi, healthcare workers

New Delhi: As India administered a record one-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday (August 27, 2021), the Union Ministers lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and the healthcare workers for their hard work.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the achievement "a reflection of strong will and immense potential of new India".

Amit Shah, taking to Twitter, said, "One crore vaccines in one day! This figure is a reflection of the strong will and immense potential of new India. New India under PM Modi`s leadership has shown the world how a country can set an example in successfully fighting COVID with visionary and diligent leadership."

1 दिन में 1 करोड़ वैक्सीन! ये आँकड़ा नए भारत की दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति व अपार क्षमता का प्रतिबिंब है। एक दूरदर्शी व कर्मठ नेतृत्व से कैसे एक देश कोरोना से सफल लड़ाई लड़ते हुए पूरे विश्व में उदाहरण स्थापित कर सकता है…ये @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व वाले नए भारत ने दुनिया को दिखाया है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 27, 2021

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also lauded health workers in the country and other individuals involved in the COVID vaccination drive.

"A significant work has been done in India by administrating one crore vaccine doses in a day. No goal is impossible if the will is strong. The world`s largest COVID vaccination drive is underway under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congratulations to all those involved in this vaccination drive," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

भारत में एक दिन में एक करोड़ वैक्सीन की खुराक देकर एक करिश्माई काम किया गया है। यदि इच्छाशक्ति प्रबल हो तो कोई लक्ष्य असम्भव नहीं है। प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi के नेतृत्व में विश्व का सबसे बड़ा टीकाकरण अभियान भारत में चल रहा है। इस टीकाकरण अभियान से जुड़े सभी लोगों को बधाई। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 27, 2021

The list went on and on with other Union Ministers including Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal praising the service and hardwork of the healthcare workers.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a series of tweets on Twitter, said, "Today over one crore vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been administered under the world`s largest COVID vaccination drive, in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. Just yesterday, we achieved the milestone of administering the first dose of the vaccine to half the population in the country."

"Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and those who made the vaccination campaign a success," his next tweet added.

Additionally, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated them on the achievement of the milestone.

"Congratulations to all the countrymen, especially the health workers, for achieving the milestone of administrating one crore COVID vaccine doses in a day. This is not just a new record but it is a sign of the joint efforts and strong willpower of the nation under the leadership of PM Modi against COVID-19," Pradhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal wrote, "Today more than 1 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country, which shows how seriously and speedily PM Modi-led government is conducting the vaccination drive."

"This milestone has been achieved by service and hard work of the healthcare workers," his tweets further read.

According to the report from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country administered 1,00,64,032 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday.

(With ANI inputs)

