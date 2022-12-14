Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda's WITTY comment wins hearts of Rajya Sabha MPs - Read what happened

NEW DELHI: During the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Tribal Affairs Union Minister Arjun Munda made a statement in response to a question about the Eklavya Adarsh Residential Schools for tribal students. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha had said that the word Eklavya is a symbol of 'harassment and ostracism', and suggested that the school should be named after Birsa, Phule, or Periyar. In response, Munda said that according to the historical and scriptural background, the school was named Eklavya Adarsh Residential School.

Union Minister Arjun Munda's witty statement

He then added, "By the way, I am Arjun, so I can say that the dialogue between Arjun and Eklalvya is now starting in a new way." His comment elicited laughter from many members of the House.

He was referring to the Indian mythological tale of archer Eklavya, Guru Dronacharya, and Arjuna.

This is not the first time that Munda has made a humorous statement in the Rajya Sabha. He is known for his wit and has made many such comments during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to include the Gond community in the Scheduled Tribes category in parts of Uttar Pradesh. The Rajya Sabha passed by a voice vote the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, with some amendments. The bill was introduced by Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday.

Replying to the discussion on the bill, Munda said the issue has been pending since the 1980s and blamed the then Congress-led government for ignoring the plight of the community and denying them their constitutional rights through the Schedule Tribes category.

(With PTI inputs)