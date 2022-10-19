‘Unite against abusers of Gujarat, Gujaratis’: PM Narendra Modi slams Opposition

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, addressed a gathering in Junagadh, Gujarat and urged the people of the state to unite against those constantly demeaning Gujarat and its citizens. “Time has come to show our strength against those whose day starts and ends with abusing Gujarat and its citizens,” PM Modi said.

Glad to be in Junagadh. Foundation stone of various projects are being laid which will greatly benefit the citizens. https://t.co/vZ8kPLnz4J October 19, 2022

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister on a lighter note said that Diwali and Dhanteras have arrived early and the preparations for new year celebrations are already underway for the people of Junagadh. Extending gratitude to everyone present on occasion, the Prime Minister thanked the people for their blessings. The Prime Minister expressed happiness for dedicating and laying the foundation stones of projects that were worth more than the state’s budget in earlier times. He said that this is all due to the blessings of the people of Gujarat.

The Prime Minister termed the area comprising Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Porbandar as the tourism capital of Gujarat. He said the projects that are being planned today will create huge opportunities for employment and self-employment. “My chest swells with pride today”, the Prime Minister remarked and credited it to the people of Gujarat and their blessings. The Prime Minister highlighted that even after he left Gujarat to take up responsibilities at the Centre, it was the team of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel who took care of Gujarat with the same set of values and traditions. “Today, Gujarat is developing at a rapid pace”, the Prime Minister said.

Also Read: PM Modi launches 'Mission Schools of Excellence' in Gujarat, says '5G will take education to next level'

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the improvement of coastal highways along with the construction of missing links. In the first phase of this project, a total highway length of over 270 Km will be covered across 13 districts.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of two water supply projects and for the construction of a godown complex for storage of Agri products at Junagadh. At Porbandar, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the holistic development of Shri Krishan Rukshamani Mandir, Madhavpur. He also laid the foundation stone of sewage and water supply projects and for maintenance dredging at Porbandar Fishery Harbour. At Gir Somnath, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of two projects, including the development of a fishing port at Madhwad.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, Members of Parliament, Shri Rajeshbhai Chudasama and Shri Ramesh Dhaduk, and Ministers from Gujarat Government, Shri Rushikesh Patel and Shri Devabhai Malam were those present on the occasion among others.