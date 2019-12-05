Unnao incident: Even Lord Ram can't guarantee 100% crime-free state, says UP minister

Hours after the shocking incident in which a gang rape survivor was set ablaze by five people in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, BJP MLA Ranvendra Pratap Singh said that even Lord Ram will not be able to provide a 100% crime-free government in today's time.

Singh claimed that the law and order situation has improved considerably under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's regime and criminals are not getting political shelter anymore. "Regarding the Unnao incident, I would like to make it clear that even Lord Ram cannot guarantee a 100% crime-free society. However, it is sure that if a crime is committed, the culprit will go to jail. Today the environment in Uttar Pradesh is absolutely without any fear," he said.

It is to be noted that the 23-year-old gang rape survivor was on Thursday morning set ablaze in Unnao by five men. Two of them are accused of raping her in March this year. The rape accused and three others took the woman outside her village and into the fields and doused her in kerosene before setting her on fire. The police arrested four of the accused while the prime accused surrendered himself later.

Later, it was learnt that the gang rape survivor, who sustained 90 per cent burn injuries, walked around a kilometre from the site of the attack to inform the police. Sources told Zee Media that the survivor sought help from a man who was working outside his house and then took the phone of the man to call the police. The survivor will be airlifted to Delhi for further treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level probe into the case and strict action against the accused. He has also asked for an enquiry report on the case and the state police needs to submit it by Thursday evening.