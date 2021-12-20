हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UNNAO rape case

Unnao rape case: Murder charges against ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar dropped

 Delhi's Rouse Avenue court discharged Kuldeep Singh Senger in the 2019 accident case of the Unnao rape survivor.

Unnao rape case: Murder charges against ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar dropped
File photo

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday (December 20) discharged expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger in the 2019 accident case of the Unnao rape survivor, reported ANI.

Sengar, an ex-BJP leader was convicted in a rape case of a minor.

In 2019, the rape survivor, her family, and lawyer were travelling in a car when it was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two aunts and leaving the survivor and the advocate critically injured.

The relatives of the victim alleged that the accident was a planned ploy by Kuldeep Sengar and his men and subsequently a murder and attempted murder case was filed against the ex-politician.

However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which conducted a separate probe into the accident case, ruled out any foul play by the expelled BJP leader in the matter.

Senger, who was accused of raping a minor, had been awarded life-term imprisonment in 2019 for kidnapping and raping a minor after her family filed a complaint alleging "conspiracy" behind the accident.

Later, the politician was expelled by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the party clarified that it was standing with the victim.

