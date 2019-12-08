Unnao rape victim to be cremated on December 8, family wants to meet Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

The last rites of Unnao gang-rape victim who died late on Friday (December 6) after being set on fire by five people, including two of her alleged rapists, on December 5, will be held on Sunday (December 8) at her village. Sources told Zee Media that security has been beefed up in the village ahead of the cremation of 23-year-old woman who succumbed to burn injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on December 6.

Talking to Zee Media, the family of the deceased said that they want to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as they want to talk to him. The family members added that they do not want money and demanded that the culprits should be hanged for killing the rape victim.

On Saturday (December 7), the Uttar Pradesh had announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the rape victim and the government also announced that a fast track court will be set up for the speedy trial of the case.

Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who visited the rape victim's family, said on Saturday, ''Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to constitute a fast track court so that accused in the case are brought to justice at the earliest. The Chief Minister has decided to give Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased from the CM fund. The cheque will reach the victim's family by today evening."

The Uttar Pradesh government also promised a house to the family of Unnao rape victim under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Maurya said that the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state will take every step possible to help the girl's family and will ensure quick action against the culprits.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav sat on a 'dharna' outside the state Vidhan Sabha in protest against Unnao rape case. Akhilesh was accompanied by two senior ministers of his party - Naresh Uttam Patel and Rajendra Chaudhary in the dharna.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the victim's family and expressed anger over the incident. Talking to media after meeting the family, Priyanka hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government claiming that law and order in the state has deteriorated completely. "It is a failure of all of us that we could not give her justice. Socially, we are all guilty, but it also shows the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh," she said.

The Unnao rape victim was set ablaze on Thursday by five men near her village when she on her way to a court hearing in Uttar Pradesh. The rape victim had suffered over 90 per cent burn injuries.